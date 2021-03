Amazon is offering Drano Max Gel Drain Clog Remover (80-Oz) for only $6.33 when you checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Formulated thick to dissolve the tough clogs fast



Cuts through standing water straight to the clog



Safe on PVC, metal pipes, garbage disposals and septic systems



Received 4+ stars from over 9,645 reviews