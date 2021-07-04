Walmart
Sale
1h ago
Expires : 04/07/21
6 Likes 1 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Have you just about had it with cold temps, snow and wind chills? Then you'll wanna shop the 'All Set for Easter' Sale with extra savings on items to brighten your home and wardrobe this Easter & Spring season at Walmart! It's time to 'Think-Spring!' Shipping is free on orders $35+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Walmart store.
Notable Easter & Spring Savings Categories
🏷 Deal Tagshome decor Walmart Kitchen & Dining Bed & Bath dining & entertaining Easter Spring Decor spring fashion
What's the matter?