ALDI is offering this Easy Home 3-Shelf Bathroom Space Saver for only $14.99 in-store!



Find your nearest store here.



Details:

Fits over standard toilets



Adjustable feet ensures product is level on any surface



Rust resistant



Each shelf holds up to 15 lb.



Includes hardware and instructions



Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze finishes



9.6" x 23.2: x 64.6"