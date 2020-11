Lowe's has this Enbrighten Micro Plug-In Smart Switch for only $9.98 with free shipping for MyLowe's members [free to join].



Also available for the same price at Best Buy!



Product Details:

Voice Control: No hub required for voice commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant



Easy-to-Use App



2.4GHz Wi-Fi Compatible



Simple Setup



Organize devices by rooms and homes to control several locations from one app



Space-Saving Design



Works with other Enbrighten Wi-Fi Devices