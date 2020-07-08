The Environmental Protection Agency just approved Lysol as the first surface disinfectant to wipe out the coronavirus.



The agency lab tested two different versions of the household disinfectant spray, finding that both could kill COVID-19 on surfaces in under 2 minutes.



See the news release from the EPA's website here.



These 2 Lysol Products Can Kill COVID-19:

Lysol Disinfectant Spray (Get it from Walmart from $4.18 in-store)



Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist (Get it from Walmart from $5.48)

Lysol's executive vice president of hygiene released this statement:

"The EPA's approval recognizes that using Lysol Disinfectant Spray can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on hard, non-porous surfaces. In the face of the pandemic, Lysol continues to work with a wide range of scientific and health experts to educate the public on the importance of hygiene."



Back in March, the EPA released a list of household cleaners that could potentially kill COVID-19, which led to mass consumer buying of the products. Many retailers in turn placed limits on the number of cleaning supplies available to purchase per person.