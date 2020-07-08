Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback


EPA Approves 2 Lysol Sprays to Kill COVID-19
News
Jul 08, 2020
The Environmental Protection Agency just approved Lysol as the first surface disinfectant to wipe out the coronavirus.

The agency lab tested two different versions of the household disinfectant spray, finding that both could kill COVID-19 on surfaces in under 2 minutes.

See the news release from the EPA's website here.

These 2 Lysol Products Can Kill COVID-19:
  • Lysol Disinfectant Spray (Get it from Walmart from $4.18 in-store)

  • Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist (Get it from Walmart from $5.48)

Lysol's executive vice president of hygiene released this statement:
"The EPA's approval recognizes that using Lysol Disinfectant Spray can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on hard, non-porous surfaces. In the face of the pandemic, Lysol continues to work with a wide range of scientific and health experts to educate the public on the importance of hygiene."

Back in March, the EPA released a list of household cleaners that could potentially kill COVID-19, which led to mass consumer buying of the products. Many retailers in turn placed limits on the number of cleaning supplies available to purchase per person.

News Household Essentials USA TODAY Lysol lysol wipes news article Coronavirus Covid-19
💬 4  Comments

greeneralph
greeneralph (L1)
Jul 09, 2020
out of stock every where online, local stores are wiped out in my area
dpct1111
dpct1111 (L1)
Jul 08, 2020
In the air, or just on surfaces?
greeneralph
greeneralph (L1)
Jul 09, 2020
The Environmental Protection Agency just approved Lysol as the first SURFACE disinfectant to wipe out the coronavirus.
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 08, 2020
Good News, Lysol is in demand for months now, lysol production should be increased.
