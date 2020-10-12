Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Kohl's

Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
Sale
4h ago
Expires : 12/20/20
11  Likes 2  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Now through 12/20, Kohl's is offering Up to 70% Off Clearance, plus cardholders receive an extra 30% off with code GIFT30 (w/ card) and free shipping with code DECMVCFREE (w/ card) used at checkout!

Non-cardholders can get an extra 15% off sitewide or 20% off $100+ with code YOUSAVE and free shipping on $75+. Free store pickup is also available.

Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent.

Other Notable Savings:

🏷 Deal Tags

toys electronics home kitchen gifts Sale Apparel kohls
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
14 days ago
Posted at 12:41 AM Thursday, November 26, 2020 , the most needed codes attached to deal
  • 30% Off Purchase (12/10) - (12/20) w/Code :GIFT30
  • Free Shipping for Card Holders W/Code : DECMVCFREE
  • 20% Off $100 Or 15% Off Entire Purchase w/Code :DEALS
  • $10 Off $50 Fine & Silver jewelry w/Code :JEWELRY10 (Ends 12/24)
  • Everyone earn $10 Kohls cash for every $50
    • Likes Reply
    Kohl's See All arrow
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Price Drop! Philips Sonicare 2 Rechargeable Toothbrush
    $17.99 AR $99.99
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer
    $12.59 $29.99
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum
    $73.49 $129.99
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    32-Oz Nike HyperCharge Bottle (2 Colors)
    $18.00 $36.00
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    40%, 30%, or 20% Off Mystery Coupon
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Toastmaster Kitchen Electrics Appliances
    $13.99 $24.99
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker + $2 Kohls Cash
    $129.99 $179.99
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    FREE SHIPPING
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    16-pc. Corelle Chelsea Rose Dinnerware Set
    $76.99 $114.99
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    New Daily Deals + Extra 30% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    arrow
    arrow
    👀 Related Deals
    From Related Categories
    Costco
    Costco
    6-Days Of Daily Holiday Deals
    SALE
    HOT
    Best Buy
    Best Buy
    4-Day Apple Sales Event
    SALE
    Cashback Available
    HOT
    Amazon
    Amazon
    Up to 80% Off Holiday Outlet Overstock Deals
    SALE
    HOT
    Home Depot
    Home Depot
    Up to 80% Off 'End-of-Season Savings' Event
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
    Pottery Barn
    Pottery Barn
    Give Thoughtfully Up to 30% Off
    30% OFF
    Costco
    Costco
    Online Special Events are Back!
    SALE
    FREE SHIPPING
    Amazon
    Amazon
    Up to 75% Off Holiday Deals
    SALE
    HOT
    Walmart
    Walmart
    Free Walmart 'Holiday Drone Light Show'
    Event
    Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
    ALDI
    ALDI
    New Weekly Ad (12/9-15)
    WeeklyAD
    HOT
    Best Buy
    Best Buy
    Great Holiday Deals Happening Now!
    SALE
    Cashback Available
    arrow
    arrow
    From Related DealTags
    Home Depot
    Home Depot
    Up to 80% Off Lighting & Ceilings Fans
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
    JCPenney
    JCPenney
    Extra 50%, 40% or 30% Off Mystery Sale
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    ALDI
    ALDI
    New Weekly Ad (12/9-15)
    WeeklyAD
    HOT
    Amazon
    Amazon
    Up to 80% Off Holiday Outlet Overstock Deals
    SALE
    HOT
    BJs Wholesale
    BJs Wholesale
    December Big Savings Book
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 0.5%
    Bath and Body Works
    Bath and Body Works
    $3.95 Wallflowers Fragrance Refills
    $3.95 $7.50
    Wyze
    Wyze
    Free Wyze Home Starter Kit w/ Annual Subscription
    $4.99/mo
    FREE SHIPPING
    Belk
    Belk
    Belk | 65% Off Holiday Party Essentials
    65% OFF
    Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
    Macy's
    Macy's
    40-80% Off One Day Sale
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    arrow
    arrow