Now through 12/20, Kohl's is offering Up to 70% Off Clearance, plus cardholders receive an extra 30% off with code GIFT30 (w/ card) and free shipping with code DECMVCFREE (w/ card) used at checkout!



Non-cardholders can get an extra 15% off sitewide or 20% off $100+ with code YOUSAVE and free shipping on $75+. Free store pickup is also available.



Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent.



Other Notable Savings:

$10 Off $50 Jewelry Purchase w/Code JEWELRY10