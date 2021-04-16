Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Spring Home Sale + Extra 15%-30% Off
Sale
1 day ago
Expires : 04/25/21
Kohl's is offering Spring Home Sale plus an extra 15-30% off via cardholders unique code emailed to them or mail to them, plus free shipping cardholder s w/code APRMVCFREE applied at checkout.

Non-cardholders get an extra 15% off when use these codes GET15, USAVE15, YOUR15 and YOUSAVE15 and free shipping on orders over $75.

Shop by Category:

  • Floor Care

  • Storage & Organization

  • Electronics

  • Kids Room

  • Pet Supplies

    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    55m ago
    BurnsE
    BurnsE (L4)
    1 day ago
    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    23 days ago
    Redeemable in store and online April 4 through April 11, 2021.
