Kohl's

Fall Home Faves Savings w/ 20% Off Purchase
Sale
11h ago
Expires : 10/04/20
Shop the Kohl's Fall Favorites sale with extra savings on kitchen & dining, bed & bath, cookware, furniture and more! Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.

Get an extra 20% off purchase with promo code: FAMILYSAVE at checkout. Or, use 20% off in-store purchase coupon.
  • Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
  • Save more on a future purchase with Kohl's Rewards.

    Notable Fall Favorites Savings Categories
    home decor Storage & Organization kohls Kitchen & Dining Bed & Bath dining & entertaining Fall Sale Thanksgiving Day
