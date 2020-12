Macy's has this 23-Pc Farberware Kitchen Cutlery & Gadget Set for only $19.99 with code JOY25 (extra $10 off $25) used at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Knives feature stick-resistant blades



Ergonomically designed handles on knives for comfort while cutting



Sheaths provide secure storage while knife is not in use



Stainless steel/resin/polypropylene



Dishwasher safe



Includes:

8" Chef's knife with sheath

8" Slicing knife with sheath

8" Bread knife with sheath

7" Santoku knife with sheath

5.5" Serrated utility knife with sheath

3.5" Paring knife with sheath

(4) Measuring cups (1 cup, 1/2 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/4 cup)

(4) Measuring spoons (1TBS, 1 Tsp, 1/2 Tsp, 1/4 Tsp)

(3) Spatulas (10"L, 9.5"L and 8.6"L)