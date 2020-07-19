Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
15-Pc. Farberware Cookware Set + $10 Kohl's Cash
FREE SHIPPING
$69.99 $119.99
Jul 19, 2020
($28.99 after rebate)
Expires : 07/26/20
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this 15-Pc. Farberware Nonstick Cookware Set for only $28.99 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% w/ card) and submit a $20 rebate by mail, plus shipping is free with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVE15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping!

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash (redeemable from 7/27-8/2)!

Included:
  • 1-Quart Covered Saucepan
  • 2-Quart Covered Straining Saucepan
  • 5-Quart Covered Dutch Oven
  • 8-in. skillet
  • 9.75-in. skillet
  • 9" x 13" cookie sheet
  • Tools: slotted turner and spoon, solid spoon, pasta fork, whisk, ladle

