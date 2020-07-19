This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
15-Pc. Farberware Cookware Set + $10 Kohl's Cash
FREE SHIPPING
$69.99
$119.99
Jul 19, 2020
($28.99 after rebate)
Expires : 07/26/20
13 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering this 15-Pc. Farberware Nonstick Cookware Set for only $28.99 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% w/ card) and submit a $20 rebate by mail, plus shipping is free with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code SAVE15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping!
Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash (redeemable from 7/27-8/2)!
Included:
What's the matter?