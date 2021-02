Walgreens is offering Febreze Plug Air Freshener Scented Oil Warmer for Free when you 'clip' the $3 off coupon with free in-store pickup.



Details:

Cleans away odors rather than just masks them and leaves behind a light, fresh scent

Get 1200 hours of Febreze freshness (on low setting) from one Febreze PLUG odor eliminator refill (that's 72,000 minutes!)

Febreze PLUG (formerly Febreze NOTICEables) air freshener refills are compatible with all versions of Febreze plug warmers

Just plug into any outlet to start cleaning away your tough stinks in the kitchen, mud room, or even pet odors