24 x 2-Pk 3M Filtete Air Filters (Mult. Sizes) Just $64.51!

Right now at Lowe's, you can get 24 of 2-Pack 3M Filtete Basic Flat Panel Air Filters for just $64.51 ($2.68ea)! Just add a quantity of 24 to your cart and automatically get 40% off applied at checkout. Shipping is free for MyLowe's members.

Note: Available in multiple sizes!

Comments (1)

Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L1)
3 days ago
grate deal
