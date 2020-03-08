24 x 2-Pk 3M Filtete Air Filters (Mult. Sizes) Just $64.51!
$2.68 ea
$4.48 ea
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal
|Right now at Lowe's, you can get 24 of 2-Pack 3M Filtete Basic Flat Panel Air Filters for just $64.51 ($2.68ea)! Just add a quantity of 24 to your cart and automatically get 40% off applied at checkout. Shipping is free for MyLowe's members.
Note: Available in multiple sizes!
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:home Home Improvement tools Lowes air filters Heating & Cooling Filtrete Filters Filtrete
What's the matter?