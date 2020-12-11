Kohl's
$27.99
$59.99
14h ago
Expires : 11/21/20
9 Likes 0 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's has this 12" Food Network Titanium Nonstick Skillet for just $27.99 when cardholders use code HOLIDAY30 (extra 30% off w/ card) and code NOVMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.
Non-cardholders can get this item for $33.99 with code SAVE15 (extra 15% off) and free shippng on orders over $75.
Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Product Details:
🏷 Deal Tagskitchen Kitchenware cookware Skillet kohls Food Network Skillets & Frying Pans Home Cooking
What's the matter?