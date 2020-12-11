Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

12" Food Network Titanium Nonstick Skillet
$27.99 $59.99
14h ago
Expires : 11/21/20
Kohl's has this 12" Food Network Titanium Nonstick Skillet for just $27.99 when cardholders use code HOLIDAY30 (extra 30% off w/ card) and code NOVMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.

Non-cardholders can get this item for $33.99 with code SAVE15 (extra 15% off) and free shippng on orders over $75.

Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Product Details:
  • Diamond-shaped textured surface along with 2-coats of nonstick
  • Durable aluminum construction for fast and even heating
  • Suitable for all stovetops except induction
  • Double-riveted stainless steel handles provide a strong and secure grip
  • Hand wash
  • Oven safe to 350°F with glass lid

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
