Kohl's has this 12" Food Network Titanium Nonstick Skillet for just $27.99 when cardholders use code HOLIDAY30 (extra 30% off w/ card) and code NOVMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.



Non-cardholders can get this item for $33.99 with code SAVE15 (extra 15% off) and free shippng on orders over $75.



Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.



Product Details:

Diamond-shaped textured surface along with 2-coats of nonstick



Durable aluminum construction for fast and even heating



Suitable for all stovetops except induction



Double-riveted stainless steel handles provide a strong and secure grip



Hand wash



Oven safe to 350°F with glass lid