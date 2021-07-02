Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Kohl's

Food Storage Savings from $5.59
$5.59+
1 day ago
Expires : 02/15/21
11  Likes 5  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Kohls is offering Food Storage Savings with prices starting from just $5.59 when cardholders use code FEB30CRC. Cardholders also get free shipping with code FEBMVCFREE applied at checkout.

Note: Kohl's has changed their normal 30% off offer to this new 15-30% off unique code.

Non-cardholders get from $6.79 when use code TAKE15 used at checkout and free shipping on orders over $75.

*Featured Food Storage Categories*
  • Storage Sets

  • Pyrex Storage

  • Pantry Storage

  • Spice Storage

  • Vacuum Sealers
    		•

    🏷 Deal Tags

    Sale Food Storage storage containers kohls food storage containers Kohls Sale
    Flag this deal
    Edit this deal
    What's the matter?

    💬 5  Comments

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    dsvictor40
    dsvictor40 (L2)
    46m ago
    🔥 🔥
    Likes Reply
    pgarcia2484
    pgarcia2484 (L3)
    1h ago
    👍 👍 👍
    Likes Reply
    Beauty77
    Beauty77 (L2)
    1h ago
    👍
    Likes Reply
    dije01
    dije01 (L1)
    16h ago
    👍
    Likes Reply
    Light Deals
    Light Deals (L1)
    1 day ago
    updated with new codes
    Likes Reply
    see more comments 2
    Kohl's See All arrow
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 15-30% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Up to 80% Off Home Closeout Sale + extra 15-30% & More
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Food Storage Savings from $5.59
    $5.59+
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Springtime Savings Event w/ Extra 15% Off + More
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Toastmaster Appliances (Multiple Options)
    $12.59 $24.99
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    San Miguel Sea Grass & Lotus Reed Diffuser 5-piece Set
    $13.49 $39.99
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Changes to Kohl’s Cardholders Discounts
    NEWS
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Kohl's Beauty Items Under $10
    $2.00+ $5.00+
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    The Big One Towel Collection (Mult. Colors)
    $1.48+ $9.99
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    $2.80 & Up Jewelry Clearance w/ Up to 70% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    arrow
    arrow
    👀 Related Deals
    From Related Categories
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 15-30% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Amazon
    Amazon
    The Big Winter Sale is Live!
    SALE
    HOT
    Sams Club
    Sams Club
    Up to $1,000 Off Presidents' Day Event
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
    Costco
    Costco
    Up to $500 Off Online-Only Hot Buys
    SALE
    HOT
    Ace Hardware
    Ace Hardware
    Up to 90% Off Clearance
    49¢+
    Cashback Up to 1.0%
    HOT
    IKEA
    IKEA
    BAGGMUCK Shoe Tray
    $3.99
    HOT
    IKEA
    IKEA
    2021 Catalog Now Available Online
    Catalog
    HOT
    Costco
    Costco
    Up to $1,300 Off Member-Only Savings
    SALE
    Macy's
    Macy's
    12-Pc Lock n Lock Twist Round Storage Set
    $7.99 $33.00
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Amazon
    Amazon
    Patio & Garden Savings Event
    SALE
    HOT
    arrow
    arrow
    From Related DealTags
    Target
    Target
    Up to 50% Off Electronics Clearance Sale
    SALE
    HOT
    Amazon
    Amazon
    The Big Winter Sale is Live!
    SALE
    HOT
    Ace Hardware
    Ace Hardware
    Up to 90% Off Clearance
    49¢+
    Cashback Up to 1.0%
    HOT
    Bed Bath and Beyond
    Bed Bath and Beyond
    Up to 75% Off Clearance + Extra $20 Off $80
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
    Old Navy
    Old Navy
    Today Only! 50% Off All Pants
    50% Off
    Cashback Up to 1.0%
    Home Depot
    Home Depot
    Up to 50% Off Door Locks, Safes & More
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
    FREE SHIPPING
    Levi's
    Levi's
    Up to 70% Off Sale + Extra 30% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
    Home Depot
    Home Depot
    Up to 45% Off Bath Fixtures, Sinks & More
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
    FREE SHIPPING
    Macy's
    Macy's
    Up to 85% Off Clearance + Extra 20% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    Costco
    Costco
    "While Supplies Last" Price Reductions
    SALE
    FREE SHIPPING
    arrow
    arrow