Kohl's
$5.59+
1 day ago
Expires : 02/15/21
11 Likes 5 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohls is offering Food Storage Savings with prices starting from just $5.59 when cardholders use code FEB30CRC. Cardholders also get free shipping with code FEBMVCFREE applied at checkout.
Note: Kohl's has changed their normal 30% off offer to this new 15-30% off unique code.
Non-cardholders get from $6.79 when use code TAKE15 used at checkout and free shipping on orders over $75.
*Featured Food Storage Categories*
What's the matter?