This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Bed Bath and Beyond Coupons

Bed Bath and Beyond

Forest Gate Metal Swing Egg Chair with Stand
$424.99 $499.99
Jul 12, 2020
Expires : 07/19/20
11  Likes
About this Deal

Bed Bath and Beyond is offering Forest Gate Metal Swing Egg Chair with Stand for only $424.99, regularly $499.99. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • Unique outdoor swinging chair features an egg-shaped design with a resin rattan wicker-inspired look
  • Includes removable cushions for additional comfort
  • Industrial rope frame design is collapsible for easy storage
  • Tie strings hold cushions in place
  • Assembly required
  • 40% polyester/30% rattan/30% metal
  • Spot clean only
  • Water- and weather-resistant

home Outdoor Patio furniture outdoors Home Items Swing Egg Chair
