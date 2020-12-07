Bed Bath and Beyond is offering Forest Gate Metal Swing Egg Chair with Stand for only $424.99, regularly $499.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Unique outdoor swinging chair features an egg-shaped design with a resin rattan wicker-inspired look



Includes removable cushions for additional comfort



Industrial rope frame design is collapsible for easy storage



Tie strings hold cushions in place



Assembly required



40% polyester/30% rattan/30% metal



Spot clean only



Water- and weather-resistant