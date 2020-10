Amazon is offering a $50-$100 gift card for free when you get approved for a new Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card.



Offers Details:

Prime members get $100 GC



Non-Prime members get $50 GC

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Benefits:

Up to 25% back on best sellers for Prime Day



5% Back at Amazon & Whole Foods Market



2% Back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores



1% Back on utilities, rideshare, and all other purchases