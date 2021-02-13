Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Heart Vase Kit Lowes March DIY Kids Work Shop
Freebie
1 day ago
Expires : Today
About this Deal

Heart Vase Kit

Valentine’s Day is almost here! This month’s project is a great way to celebrate the holiday! Space is limited, so register today!

Reserved kits can be picked up in-store at Lowe'scustomer service desk on Saturday, February 13th or Sunday, February 14th. If your kit is not picked up by 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 14th, it may be given to a non-registered customer.

freebies Free Lowes Arts & Crafts Kids Event Valentine's Day Free Samples work shop
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
1 day ago
registration available select locations:
reference

just change your ZIP code and see if it is available in your location
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
1 day ago
reference deal expired
