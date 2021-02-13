Lowes
Freebie
1 day ago
Expires : Today
4 Likes 3 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Heart Vase Kit
Valentine’s Day is almost here! This month’s project is a great way to celebrate the holiday! Space is limited, so register today!
Reserved kits can be picked up in-store at Lowe'scustomer service desk on Saturday, February 13th or Sunday, February 14th. If your kit is not picked up by 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 14th, it may be given to a non-registered customer.
🏷 Deal Tagsfreebies Free Lowes Arts & Crafts Kids Event Valentine's Day Free Samples work shop
What's the matter?