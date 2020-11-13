Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Lowes

Free New Blue Bucket Exchange (In-Store)
Offer
2h ago
Expires : 11/13/20
11  Likes 5  Comments
11
See Deal

About this Deal

Right now, head over to Lowe's to score a New Blue Lowe's Bucket for free when you bring in a old bucket from a competitor. This Bucket Exchange offer is valid through 11/13 at participating locations.

Find your nearest Lowe's here.

See this offer in their Pro Ad (11/5 - 11/25) on page 4.

See more info in this Lowe's article here.

🏷 Deal Tags

freebies home Free Home Improvement Bucket offer Lowes Construction
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
14h ago
Starts Today
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
4h ago
Where do you see this offer?
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
3h ago
screen shot from Pro Ad (Nov-05) Page 4 https://www.dealsplus.com/ai/0x0/dealimage/20000/8472000/8472075_1604944447.png
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
2h ago
Got it :) thank you!
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
2h ago
you are welcome, please check when you can https://www.dealsplus.com/home-garden_deals/p_free-bare-tool-oct-28-dec-30, I have never been answered, My original deal with 12/30 expiration but shared with another MM she had 11/18 in her dup deal.
Likes Reply
see more comments 2
Lowes See All arrow
Lowes
Lowes
2020 Black Friday Ad Released!
BF AD
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
1-Day Online-Only Cyber Steals
SALE
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
Free New Blue Bucket Exchange (In-Store)
Offer
Lowes
Lowes
Lowe's Weekly Ad (Nov. 5 - 18)
AD
Lowes
Lowes
BOGO Free Tools
BOGO
Lowes
Lowes
Now Live! Pro Savings Event
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Shop Smart Home Deals From $9.99 - Lowes
$9.99+
Lowes
Lowes
Style Selections 20Q Cordless Stick Vacuum Cordless Stick Vacuum
$69.99 $139.99
FREE SHIPPING
Lowes
Lowes
Lowe's Pro AD (Nov. 5- 25)
AD
Lowes
Lowes
Lowe's "Home For The Holidays Sale" (11/5-11/18)
SALE
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Home Depot
Home Depot
2020 Black Friday Ad/Sale Now Live!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
2020 Black Friday Ad Released!
BF AD
HOT
Target
Target
Black Friday Home Special Sale Now Live!
SALE
HOT
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
First Time Ever! In-Store Cyber Monday Deals
NEWS
Kohl's
Kohl's
Black Friday Deals are Here + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Walmart
Walmart
6-Qt Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer
$79.00 $149.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday 'Deals For Days' Ad Live
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Home Depot
Home Depot
Black Friday Prices Now!
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$16.99 $22.99
HOT
Big Lots
Big Lots
2020 Black Friday AD Just Released!
BF AD
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Lowes
Lowes
Free New Blue Bucket Exchange (In-Store)
Offer
Target
Target
Bucket 11qt Made By Design
$4.00
arrow
arrow