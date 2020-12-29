Lowes
Free W/P
$3.28
6h ago
Expires : 01/06/21
11 Likes 0 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Lowe's 4Pros is offering a Zep 32-Oz Spray Bottle for free ($3.28 value) when you purchase a Zep 128-Oz Antibacterial Disinfectant Cleaner for $9.48! Simply add the cleaner to your cart, and your free spray bottle will automatically be added as well. Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees.
See this offer in their weekly ad (page 2).
🏷 Deal Tagshome household Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies Lowes Free W/P Disinfecting Wipes spray bottle
What's the matter?