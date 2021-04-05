Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Target

Free $5 Off $5 Coupon w/ COVID-19 Vaccination
Offer
2h ago
11  Likes
5
About this Deal

All adults in the United States are now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Even better, Target is now offering a $5 Off $5 Coupon for free when you receive a CVS at Target-administered COVID-19 vaccination!

Check availability and schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment here.

Note: you'll get your $5 coupon to spend in-store after you get your vaccination.

Find your nearest Target here.

freebies health Target CVS free coupon Coronavirus Covid-19 covid vaccine
