Arm & Hammer

Free Tree Seedling or Wildflower Seed Card
Free
5h ago
Expires : Today
5
About this Deal

Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Arm & Hammer! Today only, you can score Tree Seedling or a Wildflower Seed Card for free when you sign-up here. Simply plant your tree or flowers and watch nature bloom in your favorite place.

Note: first 20,000 people receive a Free Tree Seedling, while the next 155,000 sign-ups receive a Free Wildflower Seed Card.

Free garden outdoors Gardening Plants Arm & Hammer Flowers earth day
💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
