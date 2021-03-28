Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Amazon

Free Garden Guide" Kindle eBook & Audio Book
Free $5.38
5h ago
3  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Right now, Amazon is offering Garden Guide" Kindle eBook & Audio Book for FREE!

Featured Details:
•Everything you need to know about location, from sunlight to drainage to selecting just the right spot
•How to understand soil types, how to amend and condition them
•pH levels and soil testing broken down in simple terms
•Step by Step guide for planning your PERFECT garden no matter where the location
•Fertilizing made manageable with explanations for all those numbers and organic alternatives
•Composting broken down so you can start immediately
•Pests obliterated with loads of organic suggestions
•The basics of garden maintenance from deadheading to dividing perennials
•Loads of helpful website suggestions for purchasing plants online, getting ideas, locating county extension offices, perennial databases and so much more.
•Gardening terms are defined in language you will both understand and remember

🏷 Deal Tags

Gardening Kindle ebooks HOME AND GARDEN audio books Free ebooks Gardening & Lawn Care
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Amazon See All arrow
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 80% Off Amazon Overstock Items
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Free $40 Amazon Credit w/ In-Garage Delivery
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Screen Cleaner Spray
$2.24 $14.99
Amazon
Amazon
BOGO Free Vitamins & Supplements
BOGO
Amazon
Amazon
Up to $200 Off Amazon Renewed Deals
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Outlet Deals for Under $10
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
B2G1 Free Children's Books
B2G1
Amazon
Amazon
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain 2.0 Fleece
$20.99 $60.00
Amazon
Amazon
Alarm Clock Radio For Bedroom
$8.99 $17.99
Amazon
Amazon
32-Oz Wonderful Pistachios (Roasted & Salted)
$9.98 $10.50
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
More JCPenney Stores Closing (See the List)
NEWS
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 80% Off Amazon Overstock Items
SALE
HOT
Home Depot
Home Depot
Outdoors Savings Event Now Live!
SALE
Cashback Up to 8.0% 💎
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off VIP Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
HOT
ALDI
ALDI
5" Foliage Assorted Varieties (In-Store)
$4.99
Lowes
Lowes
Today Only! 40% Off Select Lawn & Garden Products
40% Off
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Tools of the Trade 3-Qt Nonstick Pan & Lid
$11.24 $34.99
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Lowes
Lowes
Clearance from 98¢
SALE
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
2-Pack Westinghouse LED Solar Post Lamps
$33.32 $41.65
Walmart
Walmart
Spring Bikes Savings Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 4.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
36" Fiskars Iso Core Maul Axe
$51.51 $64,98
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Oatey Mystic Rainwater Collection System
$19.39 $25.84
Amazon
Amazon
5.1 Inch Ceramic Planters (4 Set)
$21.69 $30.99
Amazon
Amazon
TORCHSTAR Indoor Garden Kit, Herb and Kitchen Garden Grow Light, Auto-Timer Function, 24V Low Voltage, Height Adjustable CRI 95 Real Color for Plant Enthusiasts, Rosemary
$68.99 $76.99
Amazon
Amazon
Agri-Fab 45-0365 16-Inch Push Spike Aerator,black
$55.88 $69.99
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 70% Off Home Improvement Clearance Sale Over 1,000 Items
34¢+
Cashback Up to 4.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Smart Pot 15 Gallon Fabric Planter, 3-pack
$29.99
Target
Target
Planters from $2.99
SALE
Home Depot
Home Depot
Live Herb Plants from $3.98
SALE
Cashback Up to 8.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Free Garden Guide" Kindle eBook & Audio Book
Freebie
arrow
arrow