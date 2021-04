ALDI is offering this Gardenline Walk-In Greenhouse for only $39.99 in-store!



Find your nearest store here.



Details:

Includes 6 removable shelves for varying plant heights



Protects plants against pests and weather



Gives seeds, seedlings and young plants an early start with room to flourish



22-lb. capacity per shelf



Reinforced PE cover with powder-coated Steel frame



Dimensions: 4.7' x 2.4' x 6.4'