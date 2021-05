Amazon is offering $10 off your next order to select users that change their default payment method to an eligible American Express card!



Steps to Get this Deal:

Click on the ad here

Sign into your Amazon account on the 1-Click landing page

Change your 1-Click payment method to an American Express Rewards Card

Note: must change it by June 27 Confirm your billing address is accurate

Your $10 credit will be applied to your Amazon account!

Note: must use your eligible American Express Rewards Card to redeem credit by July 27.