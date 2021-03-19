Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Kohl's

'Get Set for Sunny Days' Savings Event w/ 20% Off + More
Sale
19h ago
Expires : 03/21/21
13  Likes 2  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Shop the Kohl's Outdoor Living sale with extra savings on patio furniture, decor and more. Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.

More Ways to Save
  • Get 20% off purchase with promo code: FAMILY20 at checkout. Or, use 20% off in-store purchase coupon.
  • Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
  • Save more on a future purchase with Kohl's Rewards
.

Notable 'Get Set for Sunny Days' Savings Categories

🏷 Deal Tags

summer fun outdoors Outdoor Living Patio & Outdoor Furniture Outdoor Dining Home Patio Decor khols Patio Furniture & Accessories
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Clarks Women's Shoes from $17.60
$17.60+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Kids Jetson Tempo Electric Scooter
$29.99 $99.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Bikes for The Fam + Up to $90 Kohl's Cash
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Sonoma Goods Boots & Shoes from $8.39
$8.39+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 90% Off Men's Clearance + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Kitchen & Dining Sale + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Nike Insulated Lunch Bag (2 Colors)
$8.75 $25.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Sitewide + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker
$7.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
FILA Deacon 5 XXL Backpack
$19.20 $60.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Yahoo
Yahoo
DSW Plans to Close 65 Stores
NEWS
HOT
Home Depot
Home Depot
New Spring Weekly Ad (3/18 - 3/28)
WeeklyAD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Corelle
Corelle
Up to 70% Off Semi-Annual Sale is Back!
SALE
Cashback Available
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
3-Day Flash Sale is Back!
SALE
Cashback Available
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
$1 Square Concrete Patio Stone (4 Colors)
$1.00 $1.98
Target
Target
8" Self Watering Planter (Mult. Colors)
$3.00
Big Lots
Big Lots
Up to 50% Off 'Big Buy Alert' Savings Event
SALE
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to $150 Off 'Bring On Spring' Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
IKEA
IKEA
Home Essentials Under $20
SALE
Walmart
Walmart
Up To 85% Off Patio & Garden
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Sprinkler Toy
$10.04 $19.99
Kohl's
Kohl's
SONOMA Goods for Life Antigravity Chair (Mult Colors)
$59.99 $119.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Best Choice Products
Best Choice Products
360-Degree LED Cantilever Offset Patio Umbrella
$127.50 $299.99
Cashback Available
Best Choice Products
Best Choice Products
Hex-Shaped Outdoor Fire Pit w/ Flame-Retardant Lid (24in)
$99.99 $159.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Berkley Jensen 8' X 8' Hardtop Gazebo with Wood Poles
$999.99 $1099.99
Cashback Available
Home Depot
Home Depot
March Clearance Savings Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
'Spring On The Fun!' Home Savings + 20% Off & More
$4.00+
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Lowes
Lowes
$1 Square Concrete Patio Stone (4 Colors)
$1.00 $1.98
ALDI
ALDI
Gardenline Assorted Lovers Bulbs (In-Store)
$6.99
Kohl's
Kohl's
'Get Set for Sunny Days' Savings Event w/ 20% Off + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow