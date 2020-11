Home Depot has the Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for only $89.00 with free in-store pickup where available.



Product Details:

For use with Nest app for iOS and Android



Arm and disarm using Nest app or tap Nest Tag on Nest Guard to tag in and out



Option to enter passcode on Nest Guard's keypad, but not required



Nest Detect Sensors sense motion as well as opening and closing movements



Press button on Nest Detect Sensor for quiet open