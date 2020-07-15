Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
4-Seat GRÖNLID Sectional w/ Chaise
$429.00 $865.00
Jul 15, 2020
Expires : 07/19/20
About this Deal

Ikea has this 4-Seat GRÖNLID Sectional w/ Chaise in inseros white for only $429.00 with varied shipping fees.

Also available in other colors for varying prices.

Product Details:
  • Sofa's sections can be combined in different ways
  • Deep seat cushions with a top layer of fiber balls and comfortable back cushions
  • Cover is easy to keep clean as it is removable and can be machine washed
  • Chaise has storage under the seat
  • 7 back cushions are included

neondragon199
neondragon199 (L2)
Jul 17, 2020
Curret price $519.00. Price valid until Jul 19, 2020
