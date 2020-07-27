Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Wayfair Coupons

Wayfair

Hand Held Bidet Faucet Included + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$49.99 $63.99
Jul 27, 2020
Expires : 08/08/20
21  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Wayfair is having this Hand Held Bidet Faucet Included for $49.99 with free shipping!

Features:
  • A complete range of pressure, from a dribble to full force, and the lever is effortless to press
  • Use it as a bidet or for refilling your fish tank, cleaning the toilet and cleaning hard to reach areas in your shower
  • Also great for rinsing out potty chairs
  • Designed to withstand high water pressure ensuring longevity
  • Dual functions: 2 spray modes are available
  • Two installation methods: wall or toilet mount
  • Simple installation

🏷 Deal Tags

bathroom Free Shipping home Home Improvement bathroom fixtures Toilets & Bidets Hand Held Bidet
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Wayfair See All arrow
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 60% Off Black Friday Sneak Preview
SALE
Wayfair
Wayfair
Monrow Ventless Portable Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace (Gray)
$38.99 $109.99
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Davidson Kitchen Over Cabinet Door Organizer
$45.99 $139.99
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 80% Off Open Box Deals
SALE
Wayfair
Wayfair
Quigley Wall Mounted Electric Fireplace
$269.99 $799.99
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 80% Off Closeout Deals
SALE
Wayfair
Wayfair
Today Only! 59" Bjorn Rolled Arm Settee + Ships Free
$289.99 $1,299.9
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Teddy 59" X 31.5" Drop-In Soaking Acrylic Bathtub
$435.99 $2,395.0
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Almeta Can Organizer
$34.99
Wayfair
Wayfair
Adda 5 Piece Dining Set
$349.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Home Depot
Home Depot
2020 Black Friday Ad Released!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$16.99 $22.99
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $1000 Off November Member-Only Savings
SALE
Sams Club
Sams Club
Over $4,700 Holiday Instant Savings Book
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Up to $2000 Off Online-Only Member Savings
SALE
Home Depot
Home Depot
BOGO Free Dewalt & Milwaukee Tools
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
JCPenney
JCPenney
'Black Friday Kick Off' Flash Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Kohl's Pre-Black Friday AD 2020
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
1-Day Online-Only Cyber Steals
SALE
HOT
arrow
arrow