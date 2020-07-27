Wayfair is having this Hand Held Bidet Faucet Included for $49.99 with free shipping!



Features:

A complete range of pressure, from a dribble to full force, and the lever is effortless to press



Use it as a bidet or for refilling your fish tank, cleaning the toilet and cleaning hard to reach areas in your shower



Also great for rinsing out potty chairs



Designed to withstand high water pressure ensuring longevity



Dual functions: 2 spray modes are available



Two installation methods: wall or toilet mount



Simple installation