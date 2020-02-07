Today only, as part of their Summer Deals of the Day, head over to Lowe's to score this Hanover Grill Gazebo for only $279.00 with free shipping!



Details:

Roof has ridges and is sloped for optimal water runoff



Built-in shelves for convenient storage and added workspace



Gazebo can be firmly secured to the ground with included anchor kit



Powder-coated frame to resist rust and corrosion



Dimensions (in feet): 7.5' x 4.9' x 7.5'