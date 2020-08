Lowe's is offering this Hefty 16.5-Gallon Storage Tote w/ Latching Lid for only $9.98 with free in-store pickup where available.



Note: price may vary by location.



Details:

Double rim base prevents stress and warping



Latched handles keep the lid secure



BPA-free made in the USA



Clear base so you can see what's inside



Received 4+ stars from over 400 reviews