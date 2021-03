Home Depot is offering these Hefty Ultra Strong 13 Gal. Clean Burst Tall Kitchen Trash Bags (110-Count) for only $15.97. Shipping is free on orders over $45+. Otherwise, you can get the item with free in-store pick-up!



* Compare the price with Amazon $15.98 for 80 count



Product Details:

24.88 in. x 23.75 in. bags with 13 gal. capacity

Made of polyethylene to resist breaking and eliminate leakage

Arm and Hammer odor neutralizer eliminates foul smell

Received 4.7+ stars from over 330 users!