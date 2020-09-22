Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Kohl's

Up to 70% Off 'Here Comes Halloween' Sale + Extra 30%
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
1 day ago
Expires : 09/27/20
18  Likes 1  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering an Up to 70% Off 'Here Comes Halloween' Sale, plus cardholders get an extra 30% off with code BEAUTIFUL30 (w/ card) and free shipping (w/ card) with code SEPTMVCFREE applied at checkout!

Non-cardholders can score an extra 15% off with code BUYNOW and free shipping on $75+.

Plus, everyone can save on future purchase with Kohl's Rewards.

Notable 'Here Comes Halloween' Sale Categories:

🏷 Deal tags

home decor home Accessories Apparel Halloween kohls costumes Bed & Bath
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
1 day ago
Updated w/ 15%-30% off purchase. Thanks, DP staff.
Likes Reply
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Small Appliances (10 Options)
$9.10 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
7-Pack Hanes Men's Ultimate Tees
$8.96 $32.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Microfiber Pillow
$2.79 $9.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero
$19.59 $34.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
3-Quart NuWave Digital Air Fryer
$34.99 $99.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Skechers Women's Sandals (Mult Styles)
$16.80 $40.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Sonoma Goods 14-Oz. Scented Candles (Mult. Scents)
$6.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Women's Clearance + Extra 30% + FS
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Thanksgiving Day Savings + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Up to 80% Off Fall Savings + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Target
Target
Fun Run Sale Now Live!
SALE
Free Second Nature Air Filter + Free Delivery!
Freebie
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
HOT
Home Depot
Home Depot
Free Homeowner 101 Workshops Online
Offer
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 70% Off Halloween Boo-tique
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Microfiber Pillow
$2.79 $9.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero
$19.59 $34.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 60% Off Peel & Stick Backsplash
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free 8x10 Enlargement + Same-Day Pickup
Freebie
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Target
Target
Up to 30% Off Furniture + Extra 15% Off
SALE
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 80% Off 'Way Day' Sale
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 70% Off Halloween Boo-tique
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Up to 70% Off Sale + Extra 50% Off
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
3-Days Only! "Light Up Any Room" Sale
SALE
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Today Only! Up to 70% Off Premier Event
SALE
Macy's
Macy's
20-60% Off 2-Day Home Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kirklands
Kirklands
$10 Throw Blankets (Multiple Options)
$10.00 $14.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow