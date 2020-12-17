Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Holiday Furniture Savings w/ Extra 15-30% Off + More
Sale
7h ago
Expires : 12/20/20
Shop the Holiday Furniture Sale with extra savings to brighten your holiday home! Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.

  • Kohl's Card Holders use promo code: GIFT30 for 30% off purchase + free shipping with promo code: DECMVCFREE for free (no minimum) shipping.
  • Use promo code: YOUSAVE for 20% off $100+ or 15% off purchase.
  • Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
  • Save more on a future purchase with Kohl's Rewards.


Notable Holiday Furniture Savings Categories

