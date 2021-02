Get ready for Christmas 2021! Walmart has this Pre-Lit Indiana Spruce Artificial White Christmas Tree for only $11.00! Get free shipping on orders over $35.



Alternatively available in Green w/ Clear Lights for $11.30!



Product Details:

173 branch tips



105 pre-strung mini multicolor lights



Lights remain lit if one bulb burns out



Tree stand included



Easy setup - slide the tree sections together for quick display



Pre-attached hinged branches for easy setup



Extra sturdy



Received 4+ stars out of 420+ reviews