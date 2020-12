Walmart has this 6.5' Holiday Time Pre-Lit Madison Pine Artificial Christmas Tree in 4 colors for only $39 with free store pickup!



Note: this item is not available for delivery.



Product Details:

600 branch tips



300 pre-strung mini multicolor lights



Lights remain lit if one bulb burns out



Tree stand included



Easy setup - slide the tree sections together for quick display



Pre-attached hinged branches for easy setup



Extra sturdy top branch for your tree topper



Flame-retardant



3.5 ft diameter



Product Dimensions: 42" W x 42" D x 6.5' H



Received 4+ stars out of 770+ reviews