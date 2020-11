Home Depot is offering 7.5 Ft Pine LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree for only $79.00 with free shipping or free in-store pickup.



Details:

Pre-lit with 700 splendid micro dot LED lights for a dazzling display



Outfitted with 1,133 artificial branch tips



Measures 7.5 ft. tall with 50 in. base diameter



Long-lasting, energy-efficient LED lights stay cool to the touch



Ultra-thin wire makes your tree more realistic



Control eight-function lighting mode with remote