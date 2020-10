Home Depot has just released their 2020 Black Friday Ad!



This 18-page ad features deals available from November 8 to December 2. Shop millions of items, from holiday decor to tools & more, with free shipping on most items.



Notable Offers from the Ad:

Up to 40% Off Appliances + Up to $700 Off (valid 11/4 - 12/3)



7.5' LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree for $79 (Reg $199)



(Reg $199) 16-Gallon RIGID Wet/Dry Vacuum for $59.88



18-Volt RYOBI 2-Tool 2.0AH Kit for $88 (Reg $119)



(Reg $119) See More