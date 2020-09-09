Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Home Depot Cancels Black Friday 2020 Sale?

News
Home Depot Coupons See Deal
Up to 5.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Home Depot is cancelling their Black Friday 2020 sale? Yes and no. The home improvement company just announced their plans for the upcoming holiday season, which includes a new direction that is vastly different than previous holiday seasons.

Home Depot is planning to offer Black Friday discounts for two months beginning in early November and lasting until December. This different approach to the usual one-day Black Friday bonanza is in an effort to help alleviate the stress associated with in-store rushes during a pandemic. These deals will be available both in-store and online.

In addition, Home Depot mobile app users will get exclusive access to view deals in early November before they go live. Download that app here [iOS or Android].

See more info in their Twitter post or in their press release.

What do you think of this recent news concerning Home Depot's approach to Black Friday 2020?

Related to this item:

News Home Improvement Black Friday Home Depot retail news Black Friday Sales Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Amazon
Amazon
Baby 1st Birthday Decoration
$15.75 $34.99
Amazon
Amazon
4 in 1 Multi-Function Chaise Lounge
$199.99 $399.99
Best Buy
Best Buy
Free $50 E-Gift Card W/ Select Whirlpool Washer & Dryer For My Best Buy® Members
NEWS
Cashback Available
$30/Month Mint Mobile 4G & 5G Unlimited
$30/Mo
Walmart
Walmart
Up To 55% Off Honeywell Door Handles
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Up To 55% Off Honeywell Door Handle
SALE
Home Depot
Home Depot
Monte Carlo TOB By Thomas O'Brien Aerotour 56 In. Integrated LED Polished Nickel Ceiling Fan with Silver Blades and Light Kit 3TAR56PNGRYD
$199 $599.97
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
50% Off Monte Carlo Maverick Grand 99" Indoor/Outdoor Brushed Steel DC Ceiling Fan w/ Hand Carved Balsa Blades
$499 $1189.96
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 40% Off Fireplace Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
57% Off Monte Carlo Mach One 52" LED Indoor White Ceiling Fan with Remote Control-3MO52WHO-V1
$189 $439
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
New Home Upgrades with Featured Savings
SALE
GearBest
GearBest
WalkingPad R1 Silver Large Fitness Equipment Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
$629.99 $721.56
Cashback Available
GearBest
GearBest
KINGSMITH K9 2 IN 1 Cushion Folding Running Walking Pad Fitness Treadmill Photoelectric Heart Rate LED Display From Xiaomi Youpin Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
$775.99 $1162.49
Cashback Available
GearBest
GearBest
Magic Car Clean Clay Blue Ivy Car Wash Tools Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
$4.19 $4.52
Cashback Available
GearBest
GearBest
Jimmy JW31 Handheld Powerful Rechargeable Flush Gun Cleaning Tool from Xiaomi Youpin Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
$226.78
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 17 Piece Cookware Set, Black
$179.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
YouCopia WrapStand Kitchen Wrap Box Organizer, One Size, New Caddy
$19.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
DecoBros 2 Tier Mesh Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer Drawer,Silver
$21.97 $29.99
Amazon
Amazon
SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer Rack, Silver (expand from 15 to 25 Inches)
$21.87 $27.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
AmazonBasics 2-Tier Sliding Drawers Basket Storage Organizer, Silver
$28.41
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
IRIS USA TB-17 19 Quart Stack & Pull Box, Multi-Purpose Storage Bin, 6 Pack, Pearl
$43.98
FREE SHIPPING