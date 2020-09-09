Home Depot is cancelling their Black Friday 2020 sale? Yes and no. The home improvement company just announced their plans for the upcoming holiday season, which includes a new direction that is vastly different than previous holiday seasons.



Home Depot is planning to offer Black Friday discounts for two months beginning in early November and lasting until December. This different approach to the usual one-day Black Friday bonanza is in an effort to help alleviate the stress associated with in-store rushes during a pandemic. These deals will be available both in-store and online.



In addition, Home Depot mobile app users will get exclusive access to view deals in early November before they go live. Download that app here [iOS or Android].



See more info in their Twitter post or in their press release.



What do you think of this recent news concerning Home Depot's approach to Black Friday 2020?