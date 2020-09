Jcpenney is offering Home Expressions Curtain Panel (50"WX72"L Panel) for only $4.99, regularly $20.00. Shipping is free on orders over $49+.



Product Description :

Number of Panels : 1



Top Construction : Rod Pocket



Top Opening: 2 In Rod Pocket



Fabric Content : 100% Polyester



Fabric Description: Voile



Lining : Unlined



Light Filtration : Sheer



Care : Machine Wash, Tumble Dry



Curtain Length: 72 Inch



Curtain Width : 50 Inch



Decor Styles : Traditional



Country of Origin: Imported