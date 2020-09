JCPenney is offering this Home Expressions Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow (3 Colors) for only $16.24 when you use code HOMEDEAL (extra 25% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $49.



Details:

Features: Carry Handle



Shape: Novelty



Pillow Size: 21 X 20 In



Back Fabric: Plush



Front Fabric: Faux Fur



Fabric Content: 100% Polyester



Filling Content: 100% Polyester