ALDI is offering this Huntington Home Corner Garment Rack for only $16.99 in-store!



Details:

Top rack is height adjustable from 41.73" to 64.57"



Lower rack is height adjustable from 38.74" to 61.02"



Three locking wheels



Space-saving design that maximizes storage



64.76" x 17.32" x 54.72"–64.57"