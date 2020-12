Walmart has this Hyper Tough 5-Tier Wire Shelving Rack for only $38.00 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Commercial grade steel construction



Easy assembly with no tools required



Chrome color



Shelves adjust in 1 inch increments



Adjustable feet levelers for uneven floors



Assembled size: 16"Dx36"Wx72"H



Weight capacity per shelf: 350 lbs evenly distributed



Total unit capacity: 1750 lbs



Received 4+ stars out of 240+ reviews