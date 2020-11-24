IKEA is changing the way they do Black Friday this year, and things are going to be a little greener.



Though no official details have been announced yet, IKEA is telling customers to check back real soon here.



IKEA Black Friday 2020 Plans

While IKEA typically offers Black Friday deals online and in-store, this year the furniture retailer is focusing on a more sustainable holiday. What does that mean? We'll have to wait to find out!



Update on the IKEA Buy Back Program

Unfortunately, IKEA will not be participating in the global Buy Back program this year. The company wishes to push off the program for a time when they can deliver the best possible experience for customers. The company urges customers to hold onto their use IKEA furniture.



We will update this deal once more info is announced.