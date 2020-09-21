Kohl's is offering this IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero for only $19.59 when cardholders use code BEAUTIFUL30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping shipping with code SEPTMVCFREE at checkout.



Non-cardholders can use code SHOPNOW (extra 15% off) to drop the price down to $23.79 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Details:

Cook rice, make soup, braise meat, create savory sauces and more



Glass lid with steam vent keeps heat inside



Stain-resistant coating keeps your pan looking new



Aluminum handles and silicone rim provide durability