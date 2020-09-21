Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero
FREE SHIPPING
$19.59 $34.99
17h ago
Expires : 09/27/20
13  Likes 0  Comments
Kohl's is offering this IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero for only $19.59 when cardholders use code BEAUTIFUL30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping shipping with code SEPTMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SHOPNOW (extra 15% off) to drop the price down to $23.79 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Details:
  • Cook rice, make soup, braise meat, create savory sauces and more
  • Glass lid with steam vent keeps heat inside
  • Stain-resistant coating keeps your pan looking new
  • Aluminum handles and silicone rim provide durability

🏷 Deal tags

kitchen Kitchenware cookware cooking kohls Caldero Imusa Home Cooking
💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
