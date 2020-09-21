Kohl's
IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero
FREE SHIPPING
$19.59
$34.99
17h ago
Expires : 09/27/20
13 Likes 0 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering this IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero for only $19.59 when cardholders use code BEAUTIFUL30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping shipping with code SEPTMVCFREE at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code SHOPNOW (extra 15% off) to drop the price down to $23.79 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Details:
🏷 Deal tagskitchen Kitchenware cookware cooking kohls Caldero Imusa Home Cooking
What's the matter?