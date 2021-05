Today only, Best Buy is offering this Insignia 8-Gal. Automatic Trash Can for only $29.99 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

7.9-gallon capacity



Hands-free automatic lid



Stainless steel design



LED indicator



Dimensions: 16.7" W x 11.2" H x 15.2" L