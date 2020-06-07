Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon Coupons

Amazon

6-in-1 Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$64.95 $140.00
Jul 06, 2020
Expires : 07/16/20
About this Deal

Amazon is having this 6-in-1 Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid for $64.95 (Reg. $140.00) with free shipping!

Details:
  • Compatible with most 6 quart instant pot multi-use pressure cookers
  • Turn your instant pot into an air fryer
  • One-touch preset cooking programs
  • Easy to use
  • Healthy and tasty: uses up to 95% less oil than deep frying
  • Overheat protection, automatic shutoff and more

