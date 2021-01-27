Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

New Ring Video Doorbell Wired (2021 Release)
FREE SHIPPING
$59.99
3h ago
About this Deal

Introducing the brand new Ring Video Doorbell Wired (2021 Release)! You can now pre-order this item for $59.99 over on Amazon. Plus, shipping is free.

Note: this item will be released on Feb. 24, 2021.

Key Details:
  • 1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk
  • Get real-time notifications sent straight to your phone
  • Advanced motion detection
  • Includes tool kit for around-the-clock power
  • Connect with Alexa to hear alerts on your compatible Echo device

See Ring's announcement of their new Ring Video Doorbell here.

