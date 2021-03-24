USA TODAY
JCPenney was one of the biggest retail chains to file bankruptcy during the pandemic. The company announced in 2020 that they planned to close 29% off their 846 stores. So far, 156 locations have been shuttered and this past December the company came out of bankruptcy after being acquired by Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
Now, the retailer plans to close another 18 stores by mid-May. The date was pushed back from March for undisclosed reasons. See the list of additional locations to close below.
New JCPenney Store Closures:
Alabama
Arizona
Idaho
Illinois
Kansas
Kentucky
Massachusetts
Michigan
Missouri
North Carolina
Ohio
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Texas
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
