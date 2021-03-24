Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

USA TODAY

More JCPenney Stores Closing (See the List)
News
19h ago
13  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

JCPenney was one of the biggest retail chains to file bankruptcy during the pandemic. The company announced in 2020 that they planned to close 29% off their 846 stores. So far, 156 locations have been shuttered and this past December the company came out of bankruptcy after being acquired by Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Now, the retailer plans to close another 18 stores by mid-May. The date was pushed back from March for undisclosed reasons. See the list of additional locations to close below.

New JCPenney Store Closures:
Alabama
  • Enterprise: Enterprise Shopping Center, 626 Boll Weevil Circle

Arizona
  • Kingman: Kingman Square Shopping Center, 3127 Stockton Hill Road

Idaho
  • Coeur d’Alene: Silverlake Mall, 200 W. Hanley Ave.

Illinois
  • Mattoon: Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway Ave.

Kansas
  • Garden City: Garden City Plaza, 2302 E. Kansas Ave.

Kentucky
  • Hazard: Black Gold Mall, 278 Black Gold Blvd.
  • Murray: Chestnut Hills Mall, 720 N. 12th St. (US 641)

Massachusetts
  • Sturbridge: Sturbridge Plaza, 194 Main St.

Michigan
  • Canton: 43690 Ford Road

Missouri
  • West Plains: Southern Hills Center, 1414 Southern Hills Center

North Carolina
  • Matthews: Windsor Square, 10101 E. Independence Blvd.

Ohio
  • Bellefontaine: Fontaine Plaza, 1710 S. Main St.

Pennsylvania
  • Clarion: Clarion Mall, 22631 Route 68

South Carolina
  • Sumter: Sumter Mall,1057 Broad St.

Texas
  • Temple: Colonial/Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31st St.

Vermont
  • Saint Johnsbury: Green Mountain Mall, 1996 Memorial Drive

Virginia
  • Glen Allen: Virginia Center Commons Mall, 10101 Brook Road

Washington
  • Sequim: Sequim Village Shopping Center, 651 W. Washington

Read more here.

What do you think of JCPenney's additional store closures? Let us know in the comments below!

🏷 Deal Tags

News JCPenney retail store closings retail news Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
USA TODAY See All arrow
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
More JCPenney Stores Closing (See the List)
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Instagram for Kids? Facebook Explores Creating a Platform for Users Under 13
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Will You Need a COVID-19 'Vaccine Passport' to Travel?
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Mr. Trump Is Planning to Launch His Own Social Media Platform
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
How to avoid tax on up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Kellogg's Cereal Straws Are Back After 12 Years
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
IRS Says More Stimulus Checks On The Way
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
These Online Classes Can Help You Earn Money From Home - Digital Marketing, Video Production, Coding
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts for Showing Vaccination Card
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Top 100 Places to Eat in The US in 2021
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Yahoo
Yahoo
DSW Plans to Close 65 Stores
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
20 Ways to Pay Less At Costco
NEWS
Walgreens
Walgreens
New CDC Safety Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
NEWS
Cashback Up to 1.0%
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
More JCPenney Stores Closing (See the List)
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Instagram for Kids? Facebook Explores Creating a Platform for Users Under 13
NEWS
Internal Revenue Service
Internal Revenue Service
See the Status of Your 2021 Stimulus Check
NEWS
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
New Weekly Ad (3/17 - 3/30)
WeeklyAD
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Yahoo
Yahoo
Who Will Get $1,400 Stimulus Payment?
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Will You Need a COVID-19 'Vaccine Passport' to Travel?
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
IRS Makes More People Eligible for $10,200 Unemployment Tax Break
NEWS
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Babyganics Alcohol-Free Foaming Hand Sanitizer, Fragrance Free, 16oz, 2 Pack, Packaging May Vary
$6.39 $15.99
Staples
Staples
Price Drop! 50-Count Hand Sanitizing Wipes
99¢ $2.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Lowest Price! Lysol 80-Count Disinfecting Wipes!
$3.66 $8.90
Internal Revenue Service
Internal Revenue Service
See the Status of Your 2021 Stimulus Check
NEWS
HOT
Costco
Costco
Costco Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccines!
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Biden Is Sending $10 Billion for School COVID-19 Testing
NEWS
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
Free Glazed Donut w/ COVID-19 Vaccination
Freebie
Target
Target
BOGO 40% Off Face Masks
BOGO
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
More JCPenney Stores Closing (See the List)
NEWS
Staples
Staples
Free COVID-19 Vaccine Card Lamination
Freebie
Cashback Up to 1.5%
arrow
arrow