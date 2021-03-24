JCPenney was one of the biggest retail chains to file bankruptcy during the pandemic. The company announced in 2020 that they planned to close 29% off their 846 stores. So far, 156 locations have been shuttered and this past December the company came out of bankruptcy after being acquired by Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.



Now, the retailer plans to close another 18 stores by mid-May. The date was pushed back from March for undisclosed reasons. See the list of additional locations to close below.



New JCPenney Store Closures:

Alabama

Enterprise: Enterprise Shopping Center, 626 Boll Weevil Circle

Arizona

Kingman: Kingman Square Shopping Center, 3127 Stockton Hill Road

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene: Silverlake Mall, 200 W. Hanley Ave.

Illinois

Mattoon: Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway Ave.

Kansas

Garden City: Garden City Plaza, 2302 E. Kansas Ave.

Kentucky

Hazard: Black Gold Mall, 278 Black Gold Blvd.



Murray: Chestnut Hills Mall, 720 N. 12th St. (US 641)

Massachusetts

Sturbridge: Sturbridge Plaza, 194 Main St.

Michigan

Canton: 43690 Ford Road

Missouri

West Plains: Southern Hills Center, 1414 Southern Hills Center

North Carolina

Matthews: Windsor Square, 10101 E. Independence Blvd.

Ohio

Bellefontaine: Fontaine Plaza, 1710 S. Main St.

Pennsylvania

Clarion: Clarion Mall, 22631 Route 68

South Carolina

Sumter: Sumter Mall,1057 Broad St.

Texas

Temple: Colonial/Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31st St.

Vermont

Saint Johnsbury: Green Mountain Mall, 1996 Memorial Drive

Virginia

Glen Allen: Virginia Center Commons Mall, 10101 Brook Road

Washington

Sequim: Sequim Village Shopping Center, 651 W. Washington

