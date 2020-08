Woot is having this Jim Beam 12" Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Grilling Wok for $19.99 with free shipping with Prime.



Features:

Heavy-duty cast-iron construction allows superior heat retention and even cooking



Ergonomically designed handles permit easy and convenient handling and storage



The sturdy flat base makes the wok steadily sit on any surface, grill and oven



Received 4.5 stars from 470+ Amazon reviews!