Kohl's

Kids' Bath Wraps Savings (24 Choices)
$14.44 $21.99
22h ago
Expires : 01/10/21
16  Likes 3  Comments
Shop the $14.44 Kids' Bath Wraps sale, regularly priced at $21.99 each. At checkout, use promo code: YOUR15 to drop price to $14.44 each. Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.

Note: Save more on a future purchase with Kohl's Rewards.

Disney Bathroom Essentials kohls bath towels Bath Wraps kids bathroom Kids Bath kids bath wrap
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
39m ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
MaryamAnood
MaryamAnood (L2)
3h ago
👍
Likes Reply
DivaToya
DivaToya (L2)
7h ago
👍 👍
Likes Reply
